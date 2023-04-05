Video: Erik ten Hag wants his Man United players to ‘act as robots’ and stop old habits

Manchester United’s worrying dip in form since their Carabao Cup final victory has seen manager, Erik ten Hag, suggest that his players have to start acting like robots and machines.

It appeared to be a reference to the fact that his staff have slipped back into old habits and whilst humans can’t be robots, the suggestion seemed to focus on players getting back to doing things naturally and almost without thinking.

Clearly, something needs to change, because the Red Devils haven’t scored a goal in the Premier League since the Wembley win per WhoScored.

"We have to act like robots" ? Erik ten Hag speaks about Manchester United's dip in form ? pic.twitter.com/Ui4oozUL7L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports