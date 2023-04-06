71-year-old manager who’s been out of work since 2019 emerges as potential Rodgers replacement at Leicester

With just nine games left to play and having the worst recent record of the bottom eight clubs in the Premier League, whoever comes in to manage Leicester City has a job on their hands, so the fact that the club could be considering a manager that hasn’t held such a role since 2019 appears ludicrous.

The Foxes can ill afford to go down, and it would represent a complete turnaround in fortunes from when they won the English top-flight title only a few years ago.

Chelsea have re-appointed Frank Lampard as an interim manager until the end of the season per BBC Sport, as have Crystal Palace with Roy Hodgson reported by the official Palace website.

Giving clubs time to make a more considered decision in the summer appears to be the order of the day, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that the Midlands-based outfit are looking at Martin O’Neill (amongst others) according to The Independent.

The 71-year-old did oversee a successful period at the club between 1995-2000, but things have moved on in the game since then, and it’s difficult to believe that his methods might still be considered relevant in this day and age.

His last foray into management was at another of his former clubs, Nottingham Forest, which ended in June 2019 per Transfermarkt.

His eight wins, three draws and eight losses in 19 games in charge is hardly inspiring stuff, and despite his experience, Leicester would do very well indeed to look forward rather than back, because O’Neill appears rooted in the past.