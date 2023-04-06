Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Belgian international will be a free agent in the summer and Leicester have not managed to agree on a contract extension with him yet.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal have now opened talks with the 25-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join the north London club on a free transfer.

Arsenal will face competition from clubs like Newcastle United and Barcelona. Newcastle have been overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes for creativity and control this season and Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his side. Tielemans could be the ideal partner for the Brazilian next season.

Apparently the 25-year-old is demanding premium wages and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to pay up for him.

Tielemans has established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal, especially on a free transfer.

The Belgian is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and the move could look like a bargain in the long run.

Arsenal will have to add more depth to their midfield especially when they are competing in the Champions League next season. They need a player who can control the tempo of the game and break the lines with his long passing. Tielemans certainly fits the profile and he could improve the Gunners immensely.

The 25-year-old is already well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at Emirates next season