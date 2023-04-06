Frank Lampard gives verdict on Liverpool-linked midfielder during first Chelsea press conference

Frank Lampard has spoken to the media for the first time since he was reappointed manager of Chelsea.

Following Todd Boehly’s decision to sack Graham Potter after just six months in charge, the search for a new permanent boss is underway.

However, with a new manager not set to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat until the summer, Chelsea have made the decision to appoint a temporary boss for the final two months of the season, and that man is former manager and club legend, Lampard.

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

Confirming the Englishman’s appointment on Thursday afternoon, the new man in charge of Chelsea was almost immediately thrown in front of the press for what has been his first press conference since rejoining the club.

And one of the first questions on everybody’s lips was about midfielder Mason Mount, who, after so far failing to agree to a contract extension, has been heavily linked with a surprise summer move to rivals Liverpool (GOAL).

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me. It’s an absolute pleasure to watch him, and other players like Reece James, Tammy Abraham and [Fikayo] Tomori to go on and be huge players here or elsewhere,” Lampard told reporters, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“I know what I get from Mason. I just want to see him perform on the pitch. We have a good relationship, I look forward to speaking to him more.”

Lampard was responsible for Mount’s breakthrough. Having managed the England international during his loan spell with Derby County in 2019, Lampard then took the Chelsea job for the first time and bought the England international back to London with him before throwing him straight into the Blues’ first team. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder hasn’t looked back since.