Leeds United player set to leave this summer as he’s ‘in love’ with another club

The last thing that Leeds United need in the heat of a relegation battle is the understanding that one of their players has his heart set on playing elsewhere.

Javi Gracia clearly has enough on his plate trying to juggle his first-team around to ensure he has the strongest possible starting XI available for the nine Premier League games that they have left to play.

With 27 points still up for grabs, despite some tough fixtures to come, Leeds’ future is in their own hands at this point.

Keep winning or taking as many points as the bottom three and they’ll be safe for another campaign in the English top-flight.

Get some incredibly ill-timed injuries and/or a drop off in current form, and the two points that they remain above the bottom three will soon be eaten up.

One player that can’t help them during their run in is Diego Llorente, after the player signed on loan at Serie A giant, AS Roma.

Despite only one full appearance and two more as sub since signing for the Giallorossi, Llorente is said to be ‘in love’ with the club according to Calciomercato.com.

The outlet report that the player wants to stay in Italy, though a reported €18m sale price may have to be revised if Roma are going to follow up with any interest in signing the player on a permanent basis in the summer.

Should Leeds drop down into the Championship, their negotiating position will be weakened and as a result, Llorente may get his wish.