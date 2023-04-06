Photo: ‘I disagree with this posted video’ – Mbappe furious with Paris Saint-Germain

If Paris Saint-Germain didn’t already have enough to deal with concerning a potential renewal for Lionel Messi, now their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, has come out to criticise the club for posted a video that he featured in but didn’t agree to be posted publicly.

The French striker took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement in order that his position over the matter was clear.

It’s safe to say that, given the strength of his words, the Parisien giants could well have another problem on their hands.

‘I have just taken part in the viewing of the club’s (season ticket) renewal campaign for the 23/24 season,’ it read.

‘At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video. This is why I fight for individual image rights.

‘PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain. Sincerely.’