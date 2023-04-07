Latest development has not turned Liverpool off moving for £50m midfield star

Liverpool are still interested in signing Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer despite the recent setback in their chase.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of the Portuguese star and there have been many reports about the Merseyside club’s interest in signing the midfielder heading into the summer transfer window.

Wolves signed Nunes for a club-record £38m last summer and included a £44m release clause in the Portugal international’s contract. However, the Mirror reported this week that Wolves have removed that clause from the 24-year-old’s contract, allowing them to dictate a transfer fee during the upcoming window.

Despite this, Football Insider are reporting that Liverpool are still interested in the midfield star.

Liverpool are set to undergo a midfield overhaul this summer and Jurgen Klopp is looking for talent to partner their number one target, Jude Bellingham, in the centre of the park.

Nunes is one of a number of options and a bid of £50m would likely be enough to secure his services, states the report.