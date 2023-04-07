The fight for Premier League survival is almost certain to go down to the wire for a number of clubs, with Leeds United in the cluster of those whose position in the table could change on a weekly basis.

That’s because at present there are nine teams at the wrong end of the table who are only separated by seven points.

It’s an incredible turn of events and one which will ensure a real battle Royale from now until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Javi Gracia’s Leeds are currently in 14th and as long as they stay in the English top-flight, they’ll splash the cash on one player this summer.

That is the only stipulation on ensuring that Weston McKennie remains their player until 2027 in a deal that will be worth €34m (£30m), according to Calciomercato.

If the Elland Road outfit were to tumble through the trap door and end up in the Championship next season, then there’s a strong likelihood that the player will either return to Juventus or, given the Italian outfit’s current issues which relate to transfer issues per ESPN, he’ll be sold to any other interested parties.

For now, all focus must remain on the job in hand with McKennie as responsible as any one of his team-mates for ensuring that Leeds stay up.

He’ll be worth every penny of that deal if he manages to help them do so.