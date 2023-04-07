Video: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta gushes over opposite number Klopp ahead of Liverpool test

Ahead of a huge test of their Premier League title credentials at Anfield, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, was full of praise for his opposite number.

Although Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had the best of seasons with his Liverpool squad, Arteta was clear about the impact the German has made since taking over the reins on the red half of Merseyside.

He also responded positively to the question as to whether the Liverpool manager was an inspiration to him.

