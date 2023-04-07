Video: “Very well set up” – Jurgen Klopp full of praise for the job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal

It wasn’t too long ago when Arsenal were propping up the English top-flight and were arguably the laughing stock of the Premier League, but the board of the north London club held their nerve and are now reaping the rewards with Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, full of praise for the job his opposite number is doing.

The Reds face a huge test at Anfield this weekend as title-chasing Arsenal arrive hoping to break a hoodoo that’s seen them fail to win at the famous old ground in the Premier League since 2012.

More Stories / Latest News Erik ten Hag’s happiness with young star will see him offered new contract by Man United Video: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta gushes over opposite number Klopp ahead of Liverpool test Video: Antonio Candreva scores from a ridiculous angle against Inter Milan in stoppage time

That support that Arteta received from his employers wasn’t lost on Klopp who detailed why Arteta is doing a great job at the Emirates in his pre-match press conference.

Jurgen Klopp ?Mikel Arteta Plenty of praise from the Liverpool boss for Arsenal this season ?pic.twitter.com/JeeMMo1opp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports