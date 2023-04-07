Video: “Very well set up” – Jurgen Klopp full of praise for the job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

It wasn’t too long ago when Arsenal were propping up the English top-flight and were arguably the laughing stock of the Premier League, but the board of the north London club held their nerve and are now reaping the rewards with Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, full of praise for the job his opposite number is doing.

The Reds face a huge test at Anfield this weekend as title-chasing Arsenal arrive hoping to break a hoodoo that’s seen them fail to win at the famous old ground in the Premier League since 2012.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag’s happiness with young star will see him offered new contract by Man United
Video: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta gushes over opposite number Klopp ahead of Liverpool test
Video: Antonio Candreva scores from a ridiculous angle against Inter Milan in stoppage time

That support that Arteta received from his employers wasn’t lost on Klopp who detailed why Arteta is doing a great job at the Emirates in his pre-match press conference.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.