Arsenal star will begin next season facing a criminal trial in blow for north Londoners

Things have been going wonderfully well for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side this season, and with nine games left of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, the Gunners are still sitting pretty atop the English top-flight.

Moment of the season so far has to be the 97th minute winner from Reiss Nelson which saw Arsenal come back from 2-0 down against Bournemouth to win 3-2.

It was a strike fit to win any game, and one which sent the Emirates Stadium into total delirium.

With Manchester City still breathing down their necks in the race for the title, the importance of that goal can’t be understated either.

Nelson will rightly have lapped up the adulation at the time, and if those three points help Arsenal to the title, he can be proud of playing his part.

He’ll start next season facing a criminal trial, however, something that is likely to have brought him crashing back down to earth.

According to the Daily Mail, Nelson will on trial in September after his dog, Tiago, allegedly attacked a massage therapist, Saeid Motaali, in 2020, leaving him injured.

Although it would appear that Nelson has denied the allegation, to have this hanging over his head at a time when he could be about to celebrate one of the finest moments of his professional career isn’t the best turn of events.

For the time being, Arteta will surely hope that his player isn’t distracted by the issue and can still focus on getting the Gunners over the line.