Man United add Brighton duo to summer transfer shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly added Brighton and Hove Albion duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to their summer transfer shortlist.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Red Devils are looking to bring in at least one new central midfielder once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Although a new world-class striker is likely to top Erik Ten Hag’s summer wishlist, with Marcel Sabizter only on loan from Bayern Munich, the Red Devils will arguably need a new midfielder too.

Mac Allister, 24, has enjoyed a massive rise since he lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and teammate Caicedo, 21, has also been attracting the interest of some of the country’s biggest clubs, including leaders Arsenal, who tried to sign him during the January window.

Both Mac Allister and Caicedo are under contract until 2026 and 2028, respectively, so the Seagulls are in a great position when it comes to negotiating the midfielder’s futures.

Although every player has their price, it is hard to imagine that club owner Tony Bloom will agree to part ways with either midfielder for a modest fee.

Both midfielders have been key to Roberto De Zerbi’s plans this season. Mac Allister has featured in 25 league matches with Caicedo awarded 27 domestic outings, so any club looking to poach them away from the AMEX will probably be expecting to pay top dollar for the privilege.