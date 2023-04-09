Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

The 25-year-old French international has been an important player for Monaco this season and his performances have caught the attention of Manchester United.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Manchester United have already had positive talks with the French club regarding a move for the 25-year-old defender, and they are currently laying down the groundwork for a potential summer move.

The Red Devils signed two quality defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in recent months. However, they need to add more depth to the position and Disasi could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The French international can operate in the back four as well as the back three. His arrival will add some much-needed tactical versatility to the Manchester United side.

Furthermore, the French international would be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Both players have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and they have been linked with moves away from the club at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get a deal for Disasi across the line at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is still quite young, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A manager like Erik ten Hag could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Frenchman has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could be an asset for Manchester United in the coming seasons.