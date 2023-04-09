(Video) Patrick Bamford scores great header to give Leeds deserved lead vs. Palace

Crystal Palace FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Patrick Bamford has fired Leeds United into a first-half lead against Crystal Palace.

The English striker has endured a tough season after inconsistent form has seen his first-team opportunities limited.

However, back in Javi Garcia’s first team for Sunday afternoon’s match at Elland Road, Leeds United’s number nine has repaid his manager with a delightful header after just 21 minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Mykhailo Mudryk hoping one major lifestyle change will help ignite Chelsea career
Leeds eyeing 80m deal for classy duo if they stay in the Premier League
Man United add Brighton duo to summer transfer shortlist

Guiding Brenden Aaronson’s wiped corner beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Bamford’s header is his third of the campaign.

More Stories Patrick Bamford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.