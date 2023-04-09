(Video) Patrick Bamford scores great header to give Leeds deserved lead vs. Palace

Patrick Bamford has fired Leeds United into a first-half lead against Crystal Palace.

The English striker has endured a tough season after inconsistent form has seen his first-team opportunities limited.

However, back in Javi Garcia’s first team for Sunday afternoon’s match at Elland Road, Leeds United’s number nine has repaid his manager with a delightful header after just 21 minutes.

Guiding Brenden Aaronson’s wiped corner beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Bamford’s header is his third of the campaign.