(Video) Patrick Bamford scores great header to give Leeds deserved lead vs. Palace

Patrick Bamford has fired Leeds United into a first-half lead against Crystal Palace.
The English striker has endured a tough season after inconsistent form has seen his first-team opportunities limited.
However, back in Javi Garcia’s first team for Sunday afternoon’s match at Elland Road, Leeds United’s number nine has repaid his manager with a delightful header after just 21 minutes.
Guiding Brenden Aaronson’s wiped corner beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Bamford’s header is his third of the campaign.
WHAT A HEADER! ?
Patrick Bamford's 50th goal for Leeds! ? pic.twitter.com/hD2AwFJ8RM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023