West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Feyenoord duo Orkun Kokcu and Santiago Gimenez.

According to reports, the Hammers sent scouts to watch the players in action against Ajax earlier this month.

Gimenez has been in impressive form this season scoring 23 goals across all competitions and Kokcu has been on a fine run of form as well. The Turkish midfielder has chipped in with 12 goals across all competitions.

West Ham could certainly use a reliable goalscorer like Gimenez after the way Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have performed this season.

The 21-year-old Mexican could prove to be an upgrade and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League striker.

The Hammers need to add more creativity and goals to their midfield as well and the Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu certainly seems like a quality option.

The Hammers will face competition from fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester City and Brentford. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the duo in the coming months.