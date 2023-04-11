Fabrizio Romano confirms what Ben Chilwell’s new contract means for Marc Cucurella

Ben Chilwell has agreed a new contract with Chelsea until 2027.

The club have not yet confirmed the defender’s extension but expected to put pen to paper later this week, official confirmation should not be too far away.

Ben Chilwell will sign new long-term deal with Chelsea this week. It will be valid until June 2027. 🔵 #CFC Two clubs were interested in Ben Chilwell as potential option for the summer but he only wanted to stay. pic.twitter.com/Q3EZmq7Czk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2023

Set to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, Chilwell’s importance to the Blues cannot be underestimated, and likely to be the club’s first-choice left-back, many fans may be wondering what this could mean for summer signing Marc Cucurella, who joined from Brighton in a deal worth £60m (Sky Sports).

But according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, despite Chilwell’s new contract, the Spanish full-back still has a future in London.

“Marc Cucurella signed just eight months ago, it was a difficult year, not just for the player, but all the squad, the staff, the board, and the manager,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“Cucurella is fully focused on Chelsea, for sure. Chilwell is an important part of the project because the Blues want two players per position as all the top clubs do.”

Since making his club debut last August, Cucurella, who has five years left on his deal, has provided two assists in 31 matches in all competitions.