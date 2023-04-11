Man City have made key decision that will effect Arsenal’s future

Arsenal and Man City are currently in a dramatic race for the Premier League title and the Manchester club have made a key decision to ensure to make it harder for the Gunners in the future.

The two teams are currently separated by just six points, with City having played a game less, and the battle for the title will likely go down to the very last day.

However, Man City feel they have aided the North London club in this race and according to Football Insider, the Premier League champions have made the decision behind the scenes to not sell any more of their first-team stars to Arsenal.

Man City allowed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to make the move down south last summer and both have played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side sitting top of the table with eight games to go.

According to the report, Arsenal signed the pair for £77m and that has proved to be tremendous value if they go on to lift the title.

Man City do have some talented stars on the fringes at present, such as Kalvin Phillips, but they are adamant that none will make the move to the Emirates Stadium anytime in the near future.