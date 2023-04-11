(Photo) Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of UCL clash vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City
Erling Haaland has shown off a new hairstyle ahead of Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The Citizens are set to welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians to the Etihad on Tuesday night for what is set to be a blockbuster European encounter.

Tonight’s winner will take a huge step toward reaching the prestigious competition’s semi-final, and with Haaland already scoring 10 goals in this season’s Champions League, Bayern Munich will know they’ll need to be at their absolute best if they’re to keep the Norweigan hitman quiet.

And ahead of the game, Manchester City’s prolific number nine has rocked a new hairstyle that he hopes will help inspire him to add even more goals to his impressive record.

