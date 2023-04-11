Video: “I am a supporter of Chelsea” – Carlo Ancelotti on possible return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are currently on the lookout for a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter and former Blues boss, Carlo Ancelotti, has told the press his stance on a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Real Madrid boss spend two years with the West London club, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup double during the 2009/10 campaign.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager at present and when asked about a return during his press conference today ahead of facing his old club, Ancelotti told Sky Sports: “I am sad, I have fantastic memories of this club and of the people that are still working there.

“I am a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two really nice years there, but be back? no.”