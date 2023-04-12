23-year-old forward could have a proposal on the table from Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season

The Serbian signed for the Italian club in a deal worth around £62.8 million but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far.

It seems that Juventus are open to listening to offers for the player and they will probably hope to recoup most of what they paid for him. A report from Fichajes claims that the player could have proposals from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal on the table during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Vlahovic could be a superb addition. He was a reliable goalscorer for Fiorentina and although he has not been at his best at Juventus, he has still scored 11 goals this season.

Newcastle spent big money on Alexander Isak and they will need to bring in a quality long-term partner for him now. Vlahovic has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could be the ideal acquisition for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe could help him get back to his best at Newcastle.

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina after scoring 48 goals in 108 matches in Florence
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham eyeing up a move for versatile La Liga forward with 7 goals this season
Liverpool identify 24-year-old rival star as chief target after Bellingham decision
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms second Liverpool midfield target is no longer a top priority

The Magpies are likely to play in the Champions League next season and that makes them an attractive destination for players. In addition to that, they are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to meet Juventus’ demands for the Serbian.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.