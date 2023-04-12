Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season

The Serbian signed for the Italian club in a deal worth around £62.8 million but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far.

It seems that Juventus are open to listening to offers for the player and they will probably hope to recoup most of what they paid for him. A report from Fichajes claims that the player could have proposals from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal on the table during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Vlahovic could be a superb addition. He was a reliable goalscorer for Fiorentina and although he has not been at his best at Juventus, he has still scored 11 goals this season.

Newcastle spent big money on Alexander Isak and they will need to bring in a quality long-term partner for him now. Vlahovic has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could be the ideal acquisition for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe could help him get back to his best at Newcastle.

The Magpies are likely to play in the Champions League next season and that makes them an attractive destination for players. In addition to that, they are one of the richest clubs in the world and they should be able to meet Juventus’ demands for the Serbian.