Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante with his contract at the club expiring in June.

Rumours have rumbled about for some time now about whether Kante will extend his stay at Chelsea, and Romano has tweeted this afternoon some words from the Frenchman’s camp about his future.

“Kante’s camp: “N’Golo would like to say in London, where he has his habits,” (via Sport Witness).

“I think he’ll extend his deal at Chelsea before going to the Middle-East in two or three years. Arsenal have also made an enquiry.”

Kante had spent eight months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up back in August, returning for Graham Potter’s final game in charge of the Blues against Aston Villa on April 1st. He made his second appearance back in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool where he captained the side and this evening he starts in Chelsea’s mammoth Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

When fit, he’s one of the best midfielders in Europe so Chelsea fans will hope he extends his stay at the club beyond this season.