Liverpool identify 24-year-old rival star as chief target after Bellingham decision

Liverpool have reportedly moved on from the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham because of the finances involved.

The England international has been heavily linked to the move to Anfield in recent months, but it seems that the overall cost of the transfer could exceed £130 million and therefore Liverpool have decided to move on to other targets.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now identified the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as their chief transfer target ahead of the summer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Blues.

The 24-year-old has not managed to sign an extension with Chelsea so far, and he is expected to move on at the end of the season. Mount has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024 and the Blues are under pressure to cash in on him in the summer. They will not want to lose a player on a free transfer next summer.

Mount has established himself as a quality attacking midfielder in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb position for Liverpool. The Reds need to add creativity and goals to their side and Mount could be the ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity attacking football.

Working with a top-class coach like Klopp could help the England international improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Reds are set to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring adequate replacements.