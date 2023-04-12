Opinion: Liverpool are right to walk away from Jude Bellingham circus and concentrate efforts elsewhere

The circus surrounding Jude Bellingham has already reached fever pitch and we haven’t even got anywhere close to the end of the current season as yet.

Depending where you get your football news, the England international has been linked with Man City, Liverpool and other clubs, but it’s still unclear at present if the 19-year-old even wants to leave Dortmund.

Let’s not forget that fact for a moment; Jude Bellingham isn’t even out of his teens yet.

You would think that the footballing world is going crazy for a world star, and whilst no one is doubting the youngster’s talent, he still has an awful lot to prove.

BBC Sport note a potential purchase price of at least £100m. It wasn’t that long ago that a transfer fee anywhere close to that was considered fanciful, but perhaps Neymar’s unbelievable €222m switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was the ceiling breaker.

At least with the Brazilian he’d been there and won things. His talent was – and is – truly world class.

Bellingham is being hyped up to such a frenetic extent that it’s almost embarrassing, and if Liverpool are serious about doing their transfer business properly, then it’s right that they’ve walked away from any potential deal.

They would appear not to have the money of certain clubs, and their fans would surely never forgive them for putting all of their eggs in one basket at the expense of strengthening in other areas.

It may seem to show a lack of ambition in the short term, but the decision will be proved right in the end.