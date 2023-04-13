Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best players in the world this season.

The 22-year-old winger has been in exceptional form for the Italian club and his splendid performances in Italy and Europe have caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are now obsessed with signing the Georgian international at the end of the season, and they are ready to submit a powerful financial offer at the end of the season.

The report mentions that Liverpool could offer a record-breaking €130 million for the 22-year-old winger, who has 14 goals and 16 assists to his name across all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia is one of the best young attackers in world football, and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Liverpool. The player has the ability to transform Liverpool in the final third. He will add pace, unpredictability and goals to Jurgen Klopp’s attack.

However, the Reds already have Luis Diaz playing in a similar role, and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate both players in the starting lineup.

In addition to that, Liverpool are in desperate need of central midfield reinforcements, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to splash €130 million on a winger.

That said, Liverpool could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the Napoli winger is as good as anyone right now.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club this season and he has helped them climb to the top of the Italian league standings and reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.