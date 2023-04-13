Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at French club Reiums, and he has been in splendid form all season.

The Arsenal striker has 19 goals across all competitions and his performances have caught the attention of German club RB Leipzig. The German outfit will lose forward Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea during the summer transfer window and they are looking to bring in a quality replacement.

The 21-year-old Arsenal striker has certainly proven his quality in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for the German club.

Balogun is immensely talented with a big future ahead of him. He is still only 21 and the Arsenal youngster is likely to develop further with coaching and experience.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are likely to demand in excess of €40 million (£35m) for the 21-year-old striker and it remains to be seen whether RB Leipzig are prepared to shell out that kind of money for him.

? Arsenal to demand over €40m for Folarin Balogun with RB Leipzig reportedly enquiring about signing the forward to replace Christopher Nkunku [via @philipphinze24 at Sky Germany] pic.twitter.com/LqSM2B54c4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2023

The 21-year-old certainly has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

Balogun will want to play regular first-team football and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Arsenal next season. It makes sense for him to leave the North London club permanently and focus on playing regularly at a high level.

A move to the Bundesliga could be ideal for his development.

If he manages to continue his development with regular football at the German club and score goals consistently, he will have plenty of opportunities to move back to the Premier League in future.