Although there’s no decision as yet as to whether Harry Kane will move on from Tottenham Hotspur, it’s entirely obvious why certain clubs would be interested in his services.

The record goalscorer for both his club and his country, the striker certainly knows where the goal is and the saying ‘a guarantee of goals’ certainly applies in his case.

With just one year left on his current contract at Spurs, the north Londoners need to decide whether to cash in on him now, or try and hold him to one more year knowing he would leave the club for nothing in 12 months time.

It’s a difficult decision for Daniel Levy to make, though he could be assuaged by offers north of £100m.

The Athletic (subscription required) note that Man United have made Kane their priority summer signing, whilst The Independent suggest that Bayern Munich will make the marksman a persuasive offer.

The Bavarians might find themselves up against it in the bidding as The Independent also suggest that Kane’s obsession with breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time record for most goals in the Premier League is what could keep him from foreign shores.

According to the official Premier League website, Kane is currently third on the all-time list with 206 goals and just two goals behind second-placed Wayne Rooney.

Shearer stands alone on 260 goals, though at Kane’s current scoring rate he could surely surpass that total in the next two to three seasons and write his name into English football folklore.