Chelsea owner Todd Boehly makes unbelievable Enzo Fernandez decision

It seems pretty clear now that Chelsea’s relatively new owner, Todd Boehly, likes to see his name in the headlines as much as those of his players.

For some unknown reason, he even gave a bizarre prediction to Sky Sports before the Blues took on Real Madrid which summed up how little he would appear to know about European football.

?? "We're going to win 3-0!" ? Todd Boehly sends a message to Chelsea fans ahead of tonight's clash with Real Madrid… ? pic.twitter.com/1HplufULp2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2023

Spending north of £500m on players in the last two transfer windows, per transfermarkt, also hints at the type of personality that the Stamford Bridge outfit have at the helm.

Indeed, former Miami Marlins president David Samson, who is the host of a podcast on CBS Sports entitled Nothing Personal with David Samson, admitted that Boehly’s way of working is so he remains as the “person who is in the news,” and “Todd has always had an interest in being the front person […] That is important to any owner. Ego is a big part of sports ownership no matter where you own a team.”

A huge chunk of his initial Chelsea spend, £106.8m according to Sky Sports, went on Enzo Fernandez – the sum also being a new British record – more front pages for Boehly as a result.

The Argentinian World Cup winner was also tied down to an unheard of eight and a half year contract at the time.

?[EXCLUSIVO] Enzo Fernández prolongó un año más su contrato con el Chelsea.

*??El club hizo uso de la opción que tenía y el futbolista de la selección argentina quedó ligado con la institución hasta junio de 2032. pic.twitter.com/qAOsqh94MA — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) April 13, 2023

If that weren’t enough, Boehly has now made an even more unbelievable decision relating to Fernandez. South American journalist, Cesar Louis Merlo, has tweeted that the player has had another year added to his deal, meaning that he’s now, incredibly, tied to the west London outfit until 2032.