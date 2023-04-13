Dean Saunders has claimed that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly does not know what he’s doing after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Real Madrid this evening.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio gave Real a healthy cushion going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge but Saunders went in on Boehly for his actions before the game.

Speaking on Talksport this evening, Saunders claimed that Boehly has little experience in owning a football club, referencing the manic change in management and also questioning his decision to say in front of the media that the Blues would win 3-0 prior to the match.

“He’s got no experience, none at all. This is the highest level of football and it’s like me going into the NFL with £500million in my pocket.

“The first thing I’d say if I became owner of an NFL team is ‘Who’s my manager?’. And then show me the evidence as to why said manager is the man to lead 28 superstars. I’d want the best manager to be at my club.”

Saunders went on say that Boehly has little idea what he’s doing after getting rid of Thomas Tuchel and now has ended up with a manager who isn’t even likely to be at the club next season.

“In this situation, he’s [Boehly] gone from a top two, top three manager in the world in Tuchel, to Graham Potter, to Frank Lampard who is part-time, going into the Real Madrid game. That is not knowing what you’re doing.”

A day to forget for Chelsea fans and Boehly as they wait for this tough season to come to an end.