FA come to their decision regarding match official’s alleged elbowing of Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson

There was much to admire about the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League fixture this past weekend, but the clash between the Reds’ Andy Robertson and assistant referee, Constantine Hatzidakis, certainly wasn’t an incident that should make the highlights reel.

Multiple camera angles appeared to show Liverpool’s left-back approaching Hatzidakis and the official throwing an elbow in the player’s direction as if to push him away.

It certainly didn’t show English football and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the refereeing body that oversees the game in the English top-flight, in a good light.

Particularly given that this was a ‘Super Sunday’ match, and as such would have been broadcast to millions of fans around the world.

Fortunately for all concerned, the matter has been dealt with swiftly and the Football Association have reached their decision on what punishment either Robertson or Hatzidakis will face.

As Sky Sports have noted, the game’s governing body will be taking no further action on the matter and it’s now considered to be closed.

BREAKING: The FA have released a statement in relation to the recent incident at Anfield between Andrew Robertson and Constantine Hatzidakis ?? pic.twitter.com/qWGx26P7lG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 13, 2023

Hatzidakis has also, apparently apologised to the player saying: “I have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation. It was not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.”

Looking to draw a line under it is probably the best course of action on this occasion, as all of the teams and sets of officials look to try and get the final few games of the season done without further incident.