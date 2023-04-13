Surprise name in the frame for West Ham manager’s job once Moyes is relieved of his duties

No matter what happens during the rest of the 2022/23 season, it appears that David Moyes will not be in the West Ham dugout next season.

The Times (subscription required) note that the east London club and the Scot are expected to part company, and that’s as much down to the Hammers poor league form as anything else.

They’ve won just eight of their 29 games and scored only 27 goals per Sky Sports.

Were they not doing so well in the Europa Conference League where they’d won 10 straight games before Thursday night’s trip to Gent, it’s arguable that he may have fallen on his sword long before the end of the season.

The attacking football from last season seems to have been virtually non-existent in the Premier League during this campaign, and the ‘West Ham way’ of playing rarely in evidence.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot, is interesting the Hammers hierarchy.

Slot has overseen a magnificent season for the runaway Dutch leaders, who are closing in on the Eredivisie title.

They’re already eight points ahead of Ajax and have lost just one game all season according to Sky Sports.

It’s that sort of record that has also seen Crystal Palace and Tottenham apparently keen on his services say The Times (subscription required).

Though there’s nothing to suggest that Slot will leave his current employers, the thought of managing in the Premier League is surely a tantalising prospect for any coach, and he would appear to be just the forward-thinking type to bring the good times back to the London Stadium.