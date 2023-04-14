Leeds United have changed their future plans for Charlie Cresswell after he looked set for a permanent move away in the summer.

Cresswell has been on loan at Championship side Millwall this season, impressing greatly and after it looked as if he would be departing Leeds at the end of the campaign, there seems to have been a change of plan

This is according to agent Hayden Evans, who has told Phil Hay of the Athletic that Jesse March’s exit from the club is a big reason for the change of heart.

“At that time, there were no real objections from Leeds if the right price was found. That may have changed, though. The new manager wants everyone in pre-season.

“So they can make their own assessments on Charlie’s form – he’s doing what we know he is capable of. It is interesting, we will see. He’s under contract, he’s got another year at Leeds. The interest to keep him is there.”

Cresswell has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Championship, playing 27 games for The Lions as they sit 5th in the table, while he also has nine caps for England’s Under 21 side.

A talented player, Leeds would be silly to let Cresswell go especially if they secure their Premier League status for next season, so hopefully the 20-year old can impress Javi Gracia this summer.