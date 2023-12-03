Michael Carrick wants to sign Leeds man immediately after Middlesbrough clash

Posted by

According to recent reports, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported how Michael Carrick is keen to add a top-quality defender to his options in January as the former Manchester United midfielder eyes promotion to the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Steve Bruce slams player after Newcastle vs. Man Utd clash
Crystal Palace make move to sign Leeds United specialist
Galatasaray keen to offer Man United star escape from Old Trafford nightmare

And according to Nixon, the name at the top of the midfielder’s mid-season wishlist is Cresswell, who isn’t getting the regular game-time he wants having started in just one Championship game all season.

Since being promoted to the Whites’ first team in 2021, Cresswell, who has three-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has featured in 13 matches in all competitions.

More Stories Charlie Cresswell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.