According to recent reports, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported how Michael Carrick is keen to add a top-quality defender to his options in January as the former Manchester United midfielder eyes promotion to the Premier League.

And according to Nixon, the name at the top of the midfielder’s mid-season wishlist is Cresswell, who isn’t getting the regular game-time he wants having started in just one Championship game all season.

Since being promoted to the Whites’ first team in 2021, Cresswell, who has three-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has featured in 13 matches in all competitions.