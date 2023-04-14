Video: ‘James Corden is director of football these days’ – Pundit savages Chelsea’s Lampard appointment

Frank Lampard has been parachuted in as Chelsea’s saviour this season, but one pundit isn’t at all impressed by Todd Boehly’s quick-fire appointment of the club’s former midfielder.

Jonathan Wilson was speaking to WhoScored and even suggested actor and Lampard’s friend, James Corden, was ‘director of football these days.’

More Stories / Latest News Financial Fair Play behind Newcastle’s wide-reaching scouting initiative Leeds not planning to offer new deal to long servant who is set to leave after six years Newcastle planning loan move for striker with £846m release clause

He proceeded to note just how poorly the current managerial incumbent has fared in the Champions League too, which he suggested was the only logical reason why Boehly would’ve taken on Lampard in the first place.