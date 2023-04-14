Video: ‘James Corden is director of football these days’ – Pundit savages Chelsea’s Lampard appointment

Frank Lampard has been parachuted in as Chelsea’s saviour this season, but one pundit isn’t at all impressed by Todd Boehly’s quick-fire appointment of the club’s former midfielder.
Jonathan Wilson was speaking to WhoScored and even suggested actor and Lampard’s friend, James Corden, was ‘director of football these days.’
He proceeded to note just how poorly the current managerial incumbent has fared in the Champions League too, which he suggested was the only logical reason why Boehly would’ve taken on Lampard in the first place.
? Frank Lampard has lost 6 of his last 9 Premier League games as Chelsea manager
? @jonawils doesn't understand the reappointment of Lampard as Chelsea manager — https://t.co/mjF1TDmLbK#CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/ulVQoTc9Oy
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 14, 2023