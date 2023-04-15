Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the French international defender, Axel Disasi.

According to a report from 90 Min, the two Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old in action and they were impressed with his performances.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to bring in a quality central defender at the end of the season. Thiago Silva is in his twilight years and summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly has been largely underwhelming.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be on their way out of the club, owing to the lack of game time.

Erik ten Hag needs to add more depth to his defence, and the 25-year-old French international would be a quality long-term prospect.

Disasi has proven to be a reliable defender in the French league, and he was a part of the French World Cup squad as well.

Monaco's Axel Disasi (25), linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, has spoken of his admiration for the Premier League: "For all players that like football, this championship will speak to them."https://t.co/yPqOTj53no — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 14, 2023

The 25-year-old has recently revealed his admiration for the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Chelsea and Manchester United will be an attractive option for him.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Disasi has impressed with his leadership qualities at Monaco and he could be an excellent addition to the Chelsea and Manchester United dressing room as well.