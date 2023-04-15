Hugo Lloris slams Tottenham fans for their shocking behaviour towards Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has slammed Spurs supporters for their shocking treatment of Davinson Sanchez during defeat against Bournemouth.

Davinson Sanchez did not start the game but was brought on in the first half to replace Clement Lenglet who went off injured.

Spurs ended up conceding twice after he came on with him being responsible for some poor defending for the second goal.

Tottenham supporters were heard booing Sanchez at his every touch after that which perhaps forced manager Cristian Stellini to take him off and replace him with Arnaut Danjuma. And there was a loud cheer when he was taken off.

And Spurs captain Hugo Lloris was having none of it. He expressed his shock at the fans’ behaviour claiming that he has “never seen this” in his entire career.

He told BeinSports (quotes via Daily Mail) after the game:

‘It started earlier, it’s when he came on the pitch.’ ‘I’ve never seen this in my career. I feel really bad for Davinson. He’s a team-mate, he’s a friend and he’s been fighting for the club for many many years now, and it’s just sad. ‘The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It’s something you don’t want to see in football.’

Manager Cristian Stellini also backed Sanchez claiming that he will have no hesitation starting the 26-year-old again. He also revealed that taking him off was a tactical decision.

He said:

“Davinson has to know it was only a tactical decision (to take him off) but we need to support him because it’s a tough moment for him and also for all the team.

“We have to create unity in our dressing room and in between us, and we will do.”

Tottenham’s top 4 hopes suffered a huge dent with the defeat against Bournemouth.