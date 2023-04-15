Video: Ollie Watkins grabs brace against Newcastle and impresses important figure in stands

Aston Villa are flying against Newcastle at Villa Park with Unai Emery’s side currently 3-0 up.

The man spearheading the result is the in-form Ollie Watkins, who assisted the opener for Jacob Ramsey and scored a goal of his own in the second half.

The 27-year-old has now bagged a second as the striker latched onto a Ramsey flick to finish off Eddie Howe’s side.

The cameras spotted England manager Gareth Southgate in the stands after the goal and the Three Lions boss looked impressed by what he was seeing from the English forward.

Yet another goal for Ollie Watkins! ? Statement performance from the Aston Villa talisman and a smile from the onlooking Gareth Southgate ?? pic.twitter.com/yiRgZdQ82j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023