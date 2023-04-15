Video: Ollie Watkins’ sensational form continues with lovely Newcastle goal

Aston Villa have gone 2-0 up against Newcastle at Villa Park and it is the man in form, Ollie Watkins, who has bagged the second.

Villa took the lead in the first half through Jacob Ramsey who slotted home from a Watkins assist. The English striker got on the scoresheet himself in the second, twisting in the box to slot home the second for the home side.

Watkins is in sensational form having scored in 10 of his last 12 Premier League matches and his striker today made it four in a row.

You can't deny Ollie Watkins for long! ? The Aston Villa star turns and finds the net from close range to score for the fourth consecutive match. pic.twitter.com/Z4mFbO7w2U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023