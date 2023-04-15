There’s still a number of games left to play of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but it appears that West Ham are already close to making a sale of one of their players.

If David Moyes isn’t able to secure the east Londoner’s English top-flight status, it might be a blessing in disguise that one of their biggest failures is going to be off their books.

However, having to take a huge loss on the player isn’t going to satisfy the money men at the club.

Arthur Masuaku’s best moment in a Hammers shirt was arguably the late winner that he scored against Chelsea in a five-goal thriller back in December 2021.

This little beauty from Masuaku gives us the chance to do the double over Chelsea today IRONS ??

There’s arguably been nothing more of note to say about his career in east London, and it’s probably why the club decided to loan him out to Besiktas for the current campaign.

Hammers News report that if he should play for his current employers against Trabzonspor on Sunday, that will be the key to his loan deal becoming permanent.

The outlet also reference a report in Sabah which suggests that West Ham will lose £4.2m on Masuaku, given their £6m initial outlay and an agreement to sell him to the Turkish giants for just £1.8 million.

If West Ham do tumble into the Championship, it’s unlikely to just be Masuaku that’s moved on, so the next few games for Moyes and Co. are amongst the most important that the club have had in their recent history.