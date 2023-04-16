Leeds United have reportedly included a relegation clause in the contract of their star player Jack Harrison, as revealed by journalist Ibrahim, who works with renowned journalist Di Marzio.

The clause, added to the contract when Harrison signed a new deal with the club last month, stipulates that in the event of relegation, the player’s wages will be reduced.

Harrison, who was heavily linked with a move away from Leeds in the January transfer window, with Leicester City coming close to signing him, has since signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The inclusion of the relegation clause in his contract highlights the club’s cautious approach to the possibility of relegation from the Premier League.

?Robin Koch’s agent does not want to include a relegation clause into the contract of Koch at the moment so survival will be key for Koch to extend. ??#LUFC Leeds inserted a relegation clause for Jack Harrison. ? pic.twitter.com/8gwPOwNFWs — Ibr?him (@_Mo_Ibrahim) April 14, 2023

Furthermore, Ibrahim also claims that discussions are underway with another Leeds star, Robin Koch, for a new contract, but Koch’s agent is reportedly not willing to including a relegation clause. This indicates that staying in the Premier League could be a crucial factor for Koch in deciding whether to sign a new deal with the club.