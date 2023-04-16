Liverpool have reportedly updated their midfield shortlist ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

The Reds are set to target several midfielders as Jurgen Klopp looks to reinvent his side in an effort to guide them back to the top.

Following a lacklustre campaign that has seen them fail in the FA Cup, EFL and Champions League, as well as underperforming in the Premier League, Liverpool are destined for a major rebuild.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, with at least one new midfielder top of their summer wishlist, Klopp has a shortlist containing five midfielders.

Although previously linked with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, it is understood that the Ecuador international no longer features on the Reds’ list. However, Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister do make up the Merseyside giants’ five-man shortlist.

Having recently withdrawn from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (The Times), fans will be demanding the club do everything in their power to back Klopp as the German faces arguably his biggest challenge since taking the Liverpool job in 2015.