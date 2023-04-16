Man United leading the race for their long-term defensive target

Man United are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco’s Axel Disasi this summer who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag has had an eye on the French defender since the start of the season and the centre-back has been linked with a move to Old Trafford consistently over the course of the season.

The Dutch coach has sent multiple scouts to watch Disasi at Monaco this season, reports Football Insider, and they have returned with positive reports on the French international.

Man United are in the market for a new centre-back this summer and United fans will be pleased to hear that they are leading the race for their number one target.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all face uncertain futures at Old Trafford and therefore, Ten Hag will need to recruit in that area should most of these stars leave during the upcoming window.

Disasi has been very impressive this season for Monaco and it has earned the 25-year-old a lot of attention.

According to Football Insider, it is not only Man United that are interested in the Monaco star as Chelsea and Man City have also enquired about the French international. However, it is United who are seen as the favourites to sign him ahead of their Premier League rivals.