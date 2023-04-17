“Garbage”- Agent of Real Madrid star dismisses rumours of move to Arsenal

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Real Madrid star Edouard Camavinga, has stated that the rumours linking his client with a move to Arsenal in January were “garbage”.

According to reports such as that of the Evening Standard, Arsenal were being linked with a loan move for the Real Madrid midfielder as the French star wasn’t seen as a key player by Carlo Ancelotti and wanted more game time.

However, his agent has now labelled those rumours “garbage” and has stated that the France international is Real Madrid’s future.

Speaking to GOAL via Fabrizio Romano, Barnett said: “Rumours on Arsenal move in January? That was garbage, it’s something that wasn’t going to happen.

“He never thought of playing for another team and Real would not let him leave. He’s Real Madrid’s future.”

In the time past since, Camavinga has become a starting player for the Madrid boss and has played in all of Los Blancos’ big games since the January window.

The 20-year-old is a future star for the La Liga giants and will likely be at the club for many years to come once the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos move on.

Arsenal will likely move to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their midfield as Camavinga is certainly out of the picture.