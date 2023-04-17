Talks soon: Liverpool ahead of Chelsea in race for transfer of want-away Premier League star

Liverpool are currently showing a stronger interest than Chelsea for the potential summer transfer window signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international has shone in his time in the Premier League and it seems clear he’s now ready to make the step up to a bigger club, with no shortage of interest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano admitted that Mac Allister has made it clear to Brighton that he wants to move this summer, with a deal likely to happen early on, rather than towards the end of August.

Mac Allister looks like he could be ideal for Liverpool’s needs in midfield at the moment, while he’d also surely do a job for Chelsea.

However, it seems Romano is not convinced the Blues are focusing on Mac Allister as their priority right now, whereas LFC seem to be showing a very strong interest in the 24-year-old.

“Alexis Mac Allister looks like one to watch for the summer and currently has interest from three clubs – Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are being kept informed on his situation. For the moment, Chelsea are likely to focus on other priorities, but he’s one option,” Romano said.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, will have direct contacts with Mac Allister’s people very soon to present their project, so he’s a player firmly in their plans, and my understanding is he will 100% leave Brighton this summer.

“The player has been very clear and this is something that has already been discussed with the Brighton board. He wants to move early in the summer, so this will not be something for the end of August, he hopes to make his move right after the end of the season.”