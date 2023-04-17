Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is facing an uncertain future.

Gravenberch, 20, has started just one Bundesliga match this season, and with the former Ajax playmaker desperate for more first-team minutes, this summer could see him push for a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Although Bayern Munich’s number 38 still has four years left on his deal after leaving Ajax just last summer, the midfielder’s representatives are reportedly set to meet with three Premier League clubs and hold talks about the possibility of the 20-year-old moving to England.

That’s according to Foot Mercato’s French transfer expert Santi Aouna, who claims Gravenberch’s entourage are scheduled to meet with Manchester United, Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal.

Although Arsenal and especially Liverpool are in need of at least one new high-profile midfielder, with Gravenberch having previous experience playing under Erik Ten Hag, it could be the Red Devils that find themselves best placed to sign the Amsterdam-born midfielder.

During his opening 12 months with the Bavarians, Gravenberch, who has represented the Netherlands on 11 occasions, has scored one goal and provided one assist in 27 matches in all competitions.