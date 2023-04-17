Video: Liverpool star ends goal drought to make it 3-1 after Leeds threaten comeback

Diogo Jota has ended his goal drought to make it 3-1 to Liverpool against Leeds after a Luis Sinisterra goal threatened a comeback from the home side.

After a flat start to the game, it sprung into life after 35 minutes when Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead. Four minutes later the away side had a second through Mohamed Salah to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a comfortable lead heading into the second half.

Two minutes into the second half Sinisterra pounced on a Konate mistake to make it 2-1 but that hope of a comeback was short-lived as Diogo Jota scored his first goal in over a year five minutes later to make it 3-1.

Both goals can be seen below.

TWO MINUTES INTO THE SECOND HALF! ? Game on at Elland Road! ? pic.twitter.com/qi2EMTANRI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2023