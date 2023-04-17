West Ham knocked back by two super managers to replace David Moyes

West Ham United have recently had their struggles trying to hire a top manager to replace David Moyes.

According to the Guardian, the Hammers were knocked back by both Luis Enrique and Unai Emery in recent times.

Emery is now doing a superb job at Aston Villa after struggling at Arsenal but then bouncing back at Villarreal, so it’s clear he could have been ideal for West Ham.

Enrique, meanwhile, is a treble winner from his time at Barcelona, while he also impressed in a spell in charge of the Spanish national team, leading to links with Chelsea at the moment.

West Ham drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the weekend to bounce back under Moyes, but the season as a whole has been far from good enough.