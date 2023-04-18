Exclusive: Chelsea will consider bids for Liverpool & Newcastle United transfer target

Chelsea look likely to consider transfer bids that come in for Conor Gallagher this summer amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Gallagher has struggled to play regularly since returning to Chelsea from a hugely successful loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, and it now surely makes sense for him to move on if he wants to get more first-team football and rediscover his best form.

The England international could surely be a starter for many other Premier League clubs, and the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle could be possibilities for him, with the Blues seemingly open to letting him go, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

On Gallagher’s future, Romano said: “I’m aware there has been talk of Liverpool, Newcastle and others eyeing up Conor Gallagher. His departure this summer is a possibility, but nothing clear yet on clubs approaching him. There’s nothing advanced at this stage.

“Chelsea will consider bids as they need to sell some players but nothing is 100% decided yet.”

Liverpool could do well to consider Gallagher as an option to revamp their midfield after a difficult season, with the Reds in need of some younger players to come in and replace over-the-hill players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are continuing to build a promising squad under their new owners, and Gallagher could be another fine addition to add some quality and give them a player for both the present and the future.