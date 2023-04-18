Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as an ideal signing to eventually come in and play the Granit Xhaka role at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is enjoying some superb form for Palace at the moment, and it’s seemed clear for some time that he could have a very bright future in the game.

Eze first caught the eye as a youngster at Queens Park Rangers, and he’s now established himself in the Premier League, with Ferdinand clearly a big fan.

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe With Five, the former Man Utd and England defender praised Eze as a smooth and confident player who doesn’t seem fazed by anything.

Ferdinand singled out Arsenal as an ideal next destination for the England Under-21 international, so it will be interesting to see if the Gunners take a look at him in the future, or if someone else gets there first.

“Smooth. If you’re talking about about one of the smoothest ballers in the game, in the Premier League right now, Eze’s up there. Mad player. He’s playing like he’s in the cage”, he said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

Ferdinand continued, “Just smooth, man. He doesn’t seem fazed either. Every situation you put him in, he’s just calm. And he’s in that position where he turns and faces up midfielders or defenders; he can go past people, slip people in and finish.”

“He’d be good at Arsenal, you know. In the [Granit] Xhaka position. Another year.”