Injured Arsenal star ready to put his body on the line to aid Premier League title chase

With seven games left to go of their 2022/23 Premier League season, Arsenal know that their first title in two decades is within touching distance, albeit the fixture against Man City looms large in the immediate future.

Mikel Arteta has had his side playing at an incredibly high level for virtually the entire campaign, though the last two games in which the Gunners have surrendered two-goal leads on both occasions could end up hampering them.

Getting over the line could prove to be hardest part of this season for the north Londoners, so the Spaniard needs to ensure that everyone is ready for battle and to go all out in order for Arsenal to get their hands back on the trophy.

One player that they’ve missed at the back is William Saliba and both player and club could be about to take a high risk decision that they’ll be hoping brings reward.

Saliba has rarely dipped below a 90 percent pass success rate, per WhoScored, with the game against Bournemouth even seeing the Frenchman having a perfect game in that regard.

He’s also a needed presence aerially as his stats would attest; at least one aerial duel won per game aside from three that he’s been involved in.

The Daily Mail suggest that Saliba is willing to put his body on the line for his club, risking a potential repeat of the injury he suffered a month ago against Sporting in the Europa League.