Klopp admits he felt sorry for Leeds player after 6-1 win… ‘The poor Leeds United boy’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to admit he felt sorry for one Leeds United player during the 6-1 win at Elland Road last night.

The Reds absolutely thrashed Javi Gracia’s side, dealing a blow to their hopes of Premier League survival in a close-run relegation dog fight this season.

Klopp seemed to have some sympathy for Georginio Rutter in one moment towards the end, describing him as ‘the poor Leeds United boy’.

“I don’t know where to start, the whole game was brilliant,” said Klopp. Apart from that (Leeds goal). We were in super control of the game. We played brilliantly.”

“The counter-pressing was the best for ages, ages. Loved it.

“My favourite situation of the game is the 92nd minute. We lose the ball and four players chase the boy (Rutter). The poor Leeds United boy on the ball down and it’s absolutely fantastic.”